ECB's Schnabel floats ideas to make QE greener

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could consider buying more “green” bonds than its current benchmark allows and exclude other that “conflict with the decarbonisation objectives” of the European Union, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday.

“In the presence of market failures, market neutrality may not be the appropriate benchmark,” Schnabel said.

“But should such measures not prove sufficient, or should they progress too slowly, we could consider other options, such as, for example, excluding certain bonds – based on clear and transparent rules – that are used to finance projects that conflict with the decarbonisation objectives of the EU.”