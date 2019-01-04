ECB rates to remain low as long as necessary: Coeure

FILE PHOTO: Outside view shows the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt September 18, 2008. REUTERS/Alex Grimm

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s interest rates are set to remain at low levels as long as needed to bring inflation back to its 2-percent target, ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

The ECB ended its 2.6 trillion euro ($2.96 trillion) asset purchase scheme last month but pledged to keep rates at current record lows at least through next summer.

“The interest rates we set for the euro zone economy will stay at the current level ... until at least after the summer of 2019 and as long as necessary,” Coeure said on France Inter radio.

Coeure also said that with growth slowing due to concerns about trade tensions there was a risk of a new financial crisis, which “we need to be very vigilant about”.

($1 = 0.8774 euros)