ECB still on course to end bond buys this year: Coeure

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone’s economic slowdown is not a big worry for now and should not alter the European Central Bank’s plans to end asset purchases later this year, ECB board member Benoit Coeure told the German newspaper Die Zeit.

Coeure’s comments come as policymakers struggle to understand the source of the slowdown and debate whether the ECB should change course, since growth is likely to undershoot its projections.

“At the end of last year, I said that I didn’t expect that our asset-purchase program would need to be extended again. I see no reason to change my view,” Coeure was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“We expect the economic expansion to continue, and we are increasingly confident that inflation will rise towards our aim of below, but close to, 2 percent,” he said.

Coeure added that it was not yet decided how the bank’s 2.55 trillion-euro bond purchases should end, referring to the debate on whether it should be wound down over several months.

When asked about the incoming Italian government’s spending plans, Coeure said it was too early to comment on a program that is not yet fully defined, though he noted that fiscal rules applied to Italy as others.

“It’s too early to comment on plans we don’t know,” Coeure said. “On fiscal policy in general, the ECB’s view is well known: Europe has fiscal rules and they should be respected.”

The incoming Italian government has proposed big spending increases, setting up a potential clash with Brussels. The increases would probably exceed its deficit cap and swell debt, the second-biggest in the euro zone.