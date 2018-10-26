Further ECB guidance changes could smooth stimulus exit: Coeure

FILE PHOTO: Benoit Coeure, board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), is photographed during an interview with Reuters journalists at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Further changes in the European Central Bank’s guidance could smooth its exit from its aggressive stimulus policy, ECB board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.

“If communication indeed provides an effective shield, then further changes in our forward guidance, if warranted in the future, may help us remain in control of financing conditions along the policy normalization path,” Coeure said on Paris.

Repeating the ECB’s standard policy guidance, Coeure added for the euro zone, significant monetary policy stimulus is still needed to raise inflation back to the bank’s target of almost 2 percent.