Global headwinds weighing on euro zone growth: ECB's Coeure

FILE PHOTO: Benoit Coeure, board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), is photographed during an interview with Reuters journalists at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, May 17, 2017. Picture taken May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Global factors continue to weigh on euro zone growth, even if some of the domestic headwinds may have started to fade, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure told French lawmakers in Paris on Wednesday.

“The persistence of uncertainties related to geopolitical factors, the threat of protectionism and vulnerabilities in emerging markets is leaving marks on economic sentiment,” Coeure said, largely repeating ECB President Mario Draghi’s words after the bank’s April policy meeting.

Speaking to the French Parliament’s Finance Committee, Coeure repeated the ECB’s stance that it stood ready to adjust all of its instruments as appropriate to lift inflation back towards its target.