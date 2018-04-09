No need for ECB to adapt policy after recent weak data: Coeure

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank does not need to adapt its monetary policy after recent weakness in some euro zone economic indicators, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Benoit Coeure, board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), is photographed during an interview with Reuters journalists at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, May 17, 2017. Picture taken May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Speaking on France Info radio, Coeure said that the economy was not seeing a slowdown, but rather a largely anticipated correction after reaching multi-year highs.

“This correction does not lead us today to revise our forecasts, I can’t speak for the future but we are going to keep following this,” he said.

Coeure added that though future monetary policy would depend on economic indicators, policy was on a long-term path and would remain highly accommodative for a long time.