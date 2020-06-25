ECB found 'pragmatic' solution to German legal dispute, Rehn says

FILE PHOTO: A woman, wearing a protective mask walks past the head quarter of the European Central Bank (ECB) during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 29, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank found a “pragmatic and sensible” solution to its legal conflict with the German Constitutional Court, Finnish central banks chief Olli Rehn told German newspaper Handelsblatt on Thursday.

Sources earlier told Reuters that the ECB had agreed to provide documents to German authorities to prove the legality of its policies, but that it would be up to the national Bundesbank rather than the ECB to present those documents in Berlin and argue the central bank’s case.