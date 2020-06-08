ECB's Lagarde defends 'proportionate' bond buys against German challenge

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde gestures as she addresses a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council, in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde defended on Monday the aggressive stimulus measures taken by the ECB in response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying they are proportionate to the risk faced by the euro zone.

The ECB’s massive purchases of government bonds have come under fire from Germany’s constitutional court, which has given it three months to justify them or lose the national Bundesbank as the main buyer in its flagship debt-buying scheme.

Lagarde did not mention the court’s ruling in her address to the European Parliament but emphasised that the ECB took into account “proportionality” when making decisions and carried out a “cost-benefit analysis” — two keywords from the verdict.

“Our crisis-related measures are temporary, targeted and proportionate ... to the severe risks to our mandate that we are facing,” Lagarde told EU lawmakers.

The ECB expanded its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) to 1.35 trillion euros ($1.53 trillion )last week and extended it at least until June 2021.

While the German court ruling refers to a different ECB bond-purchase scheme, Markus Kerber, one of the co-plaintiffs in the case, told Reuters on Friday that PEPP may fall foul of a ban on bankrolling governments.

Lagarde said in her testimony the ECB’s policy would “make sure that higher borrowing needs by fiscal authorities ... (would) not translate into materially higher interest rates for the private sector”.

The ECB gobbled up all of Italy’s new debt in April and May but merely managed to keep the country’s borrowing costs steady, data showed on Tuesday. Italy, already highly indebted, is among the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus.