ECB's de Cos opens door to fresh stimulus

FILE PHOTO: The European Central Bank logo. Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may need to introduce fresh stimulus measures to support an uneven and uncertain recovery in the euro zone and bring inflation closer to its 2% target, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Friday.

“It can’t be ruled out ... that it will be necessary to add new stimulus to achieve the objectives,” (of supporting the recovery and inflation), he told an event in Spain via videolink.