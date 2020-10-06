ECB's De Cos does not rule out extension and increase of ECB support measures

MADRID (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday that an extension and even an increase in ECB support measures could not be ruled out in the current context of the COVID-19 crisis.
“It cannot be ruled out that, depending on how the macroeconomic situation and the inflation outlook evolve, we may even have to increase the purchase programme or temporarily extend it,” he said to the Spanish parliament.
