ECB's De Cos says foreign exchange moves between U.S. Dollar and euro is worrying

FILE PHOTO: George Washington is seen with printed medical masks on a U.S. dollar near Euro banknotes in this illustration taken, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Foreign exchanges moves between the U.S. dollar and the euro are something to worry about and we will keep monitoring it, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday.

“Obviously, this was and is a reason for concern, not because the ECB has an FX exchange objective, but simply because this is an important variable in determining the financial conditions of the area,” De Cos told a financial event.