Asked about negative rates, de Guindos says ECB must act with determination

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday that the ECB had to act with determination when he was asked about the prospects for negative interest rates.

“Let’s see what happens in the future. I think that we have to act not ... aggressively but with a lot of determination,” de Guindos also told the European Economics Association’s annual conference in Manchester.

“The point is very, very, very, very clear. We are going to have low rates for longer.”

The ECB’s rate on bank overnight deposits, currently its primary interest rate tool, stands at -0.40%. The main refinancing rate, which traditionally determined the cost of credit in the economy, stands at zero percent.