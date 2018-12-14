ECB needs to keep options open given uncertainty: de Guindos

FILE PHOTO: Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos listens during the news conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Riga, Latvia June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank needs to keep its policy options open given the rising uncertainty in the global economy, Luis de Guindos, the bank’s vice president, said on Friday.

The ECB formally ended its bond purchase scheme on Thursday but made few other commitments, leaving the door open to more monetary support in case growth falters.

“We’re in a dark room that sometimes gets a bit darker, and when you are in a dark room you have to be very cautious and try to keep your optionality at the maximum level,” de Guindos told a conference.