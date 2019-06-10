Business News
June 10, 2019 / 12:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

ECB stands ready to adjust all tools as needed: de Guindos

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Luis de Guindos, vice-president of the European Central Bank, speaks during a Reuters Breakingviews event in New York, U.S., April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is ready to adjust all of its instruments to raise inflation back to target even amid a growth slowdown, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Monday, largely repeating the bank’s most recent policy message.

“We remain alert in the wake of mounting global uncertainties,” de Guindos said in Madrid. “The Governing Council is, therefore, determined to act in case of adverse contingencies and also stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate.”

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet

