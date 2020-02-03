Business News
February 3, 2020

ECB's De Guindos says coronavirus outbreak creates uncertainty

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) Vice-President Luis de Guindos attends a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council, in Frankfurt, Germany, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

ATHENS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is seeing early signs of stabilization at a global level and the outbreak of the coronavirous is among factors that create uncertainty, the European Central Bank’s vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Monday.

“We have started to see some signs of stabilization on a global level”, de Guindos said at an event in Athens, adding that one of the factors to monitor was the coronavirus epidemic.

“There are a lot of uncertainties,” he said, referring to the newly-identified virus.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas

