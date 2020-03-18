ECB's de Guindos says effects from coronavirus could last for weeks or months

FILE PHOTO: Vice-president of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos attends a news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

MADRID (Reuters) - The impact from the coronavirus outbreak on economies would be temporary though it could last for weeks or months, European Central Bank’s vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

He said the ECB would stand ready to act with bold measures if needed and that the institution had tools at its disposal that are more effective than just acting on monetary policy.

De Guindos told Spanish state radio RNE it was very important for governments of European Union member states to act in a coordinated manner to help mitigate the coronavirus impact.

ECB’s vice-president said measures undertaken by the Spanish government against the coronavirus were positive.