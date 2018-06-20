Draghi welcomes Franco-German proposal on euro zone budget

SINTRA, Portugal (Reuters) - A Franco-German proposal to deepen the monetary union through a euro zone budget is an encouraging step and should be welcomed, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi speaks during the news conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank in Riga, Latvia June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

“The recent document produced by France and Germany is to be welcomed,” Draghi told a central banking conference. “It’s an encouraging step in this direction (of deepening the monetary union)”

“It’s made important by the very difficult political circumstances in which document was produced ... it’s the first time we’re having a proposal by governments,” Draghi added.