ECB's Draghi says Ireland should rebuild fiscal buffers

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland should use the currently positive economic conditions to rebuild fiscal buffers against future risks, including the impact of Brexit that is bound to be significant, the head of the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

“Build fiscal buffers, rebuild fiscal buffers, and that’s a good time because things are going well, so it’s the right time to do so,” Mario Draghi told an Irish parliamentary committee when asked how Ireland could prepare for risks to the economy.

Draghi added that the European Union would stand behind Ireland when it came to any damage from Brexit.

