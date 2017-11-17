FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Continued ECB bond buys key to pushing out rate hike: Draghi
November 17, 2017 / 8:52 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Continued ECB bond buys key to pushing out rate hike: Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s decision to extend its bond-buying program until September 2018 was key in pushing market expectations for the first rate hike further into the future, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi holds a news conference following the governing council's interest rate decision at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“Asset purchases matter also for the signals they entail about the path of future policy rates: the so-called ‘signaling effect’,” Draghi told a banking conference.

“The signaling effect of asset purchases has therefore naturally increased in prominence relative to the duration effect.”

