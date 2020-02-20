ECB profit surges 50% on dollar reserves, QE bonds

FILE PHOTO: Specialists work on a crane in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s profit surged 50% to 2.4 billion euros last year, mostly on higher income from its dollar portfolio and bonds held in its asset purchase program, it said on Thursday.

Net interest income on foreign reserve assets rose 22% on higher interest earned on dollars while net interest income on bonds bought under the program increased 39%.

The ECB will pay out all of its profit to national central banks, which then either pay these sums into national budgets or hold the cash in reserves.