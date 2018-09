BERLIN (Reuters) - The euro zone needs a “sizeable” and well designed fiscal instrument to fight crises while avoiding moral hazard by member states, the president of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi gives a keynote speech at an event entitled "Making Europe's Economic Union work" in Berlin, Germany, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“First, it should be sizeable, so that it can restore full fiscal stabilization capacity,” Draghi told an audience in Berlin. “And second, it should be properly designed so as to contain moral hazard.”