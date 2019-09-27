ECB to start disclosing forex interventions

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Friday it would start publishing quarterly data about any intervention in the foreign exchange market, adding that the only instances to date dated back to 2000 and 2011.

“As of April 2020 the ECB will start publishing FXI (foreign exchange interventions) data,” the ECB said in a press release. “The table on the website will be updated quarterly, with a delay of one quarter, even if there has been no foreign exchange intervention during the period.”