ECB to discuss new guidance after inflation target tweak - Vice President

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s meeting next week will see decision makers discuss a new forward guidance on the direction of its policy following the bank’s shift to a more symmetrical 2% inflation target.
“Next week we will discuss new forward guidance that includes new definition of price stability,” ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said during a event organised by London-based think tank OMFIF.
“The formulation of the forward guidance has to be modified to include the new definition of price stability.”
A long-awaited ECB strategy review last week saw the bank tweak its inflation target to a flat 2% in the medium term from “below but close to 2%” previously.
