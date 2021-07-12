ECB to discuss new guidance after inflation target tweak - Vice President

FILE PHOTO: Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Luis de Guindos gives a statement during the second day of the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Economics and Financial Affairs in Berlin, Germany September 12, 2020. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s meeting next week will see decision makers discuss a new forward guidance on the direction of its policy following the bank’s shift to a more symmetrical 2% inflation target.

“Next week we will discuss new forward guidance that includes new definition of price stability,” ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said during a event organised by London-based think tank OMFIF.

“The formulation of the forward guidance has to be modified to include the new definition of price stability.”

A long-awaited ECB strategy review last week saw the bank tweak its inflation target to a flat 2% in the medium term from “below but close to 2%” previously.