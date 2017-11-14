FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB's Draghi says 'forward guidance' on policy a success
November 14, 2017 / 10:33 AM / in 8 minutes

ECB's Draghi says 'forward guidance' on policy a success

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s “forward guidance” on future policy moves has been successful in steering market expectations and is now an established policy tool, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

Central Bank Governors Janet Yellen of the Federal Reserve and Mario Draghi of the European Central Bank (ECB) attend ECB's Central Bank Communications Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

“Forward guidance has become a full-fledged monetary policy instrument,” Draghi told an ECB conference.

”It’s hard to say (whether it will continue even after interest rates rise) but so far the experience has been successful.

“Why discard a monetary policy instrument that has proved to be effective?” Draghi added.

Reporting by Balazs Korany and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
