Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Luis de Guindos listens during a news conference at ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Investment funds should be supervised at a European, rather than national levels, because a crisis there would be felt across the region, the vice president of the European Central Bank said on Friday.

“We should consider elevating the supervision of investment funds and the potential activation of macroprudential tools to the European level,” De Guindos told an academic conference.

Related Coverage ECB needs to keep options open given uncertainty: de Guindos