September 27, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB's Draghi wants more tools for regulating shadow banks

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Financial policymakers need more tools and data to regulate investment funds and other so-called “shadow banks” after a boom in the industry, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi testifies before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“The growth in importance of the non-bank financial sector requires commensurate additions to the policy toolkit,” Mario Draghi told an event at the ECB.

“Policymakers also need access to – and the ability to process and understand – high-quality data to underpin their decisions.”

Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
