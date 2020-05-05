EU law and EU top court have primacy over German national law: EU Commission

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union law has primacy over the German constitution and the rulings of the European Union’s top court are binding for the German constitutional court as well, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The Commission was responding to a German constitutional court ruling that the Bundesbank must stop buying government bonds under the European Central Bank’s long-running stimulus scheme within three months unless the ECB can prove the purchases are needed.

The German ruling came despite the EU’s top court ruling in 2018 that the ECB bond buying programme was in line with EU law.

“Notwithstanding the analysis of the detail of the German Constitutional Court decision today We reaffirm the primacy of the EU law, and the fact that the rulings of the European Court of Justice are binding on all national courts,” the Commission said.