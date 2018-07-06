Germany expects ECB to gradually normalize euro zone rates: Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday he expects the European Central Bank to eventually start gradually raising interest rates in the euro zone.
“We expect and hope for a gradual normalization of interest rates,” Scholz said. “We cannot assume that interest rates paid by the state will remain as low as they are now.”
In a rare jab at U.S. President Donald Trump, Scholz said Germany was raising pension entitlements as a measure to avoid having “Trumps” coming to power in Germany.
Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Thomas Escritt