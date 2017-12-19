ECB's Hansson calls for changing in policy message because growth is strong

TALLINN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should consider changing its policy message, which includes a pledge to buy bonds until inflation recovers, as the outlook for inflation is improving, ECB rate setter Ardo Hansson said on Tuesday.

“The fact that the growth is so strong gives us a lot confidence that (price) pressure will build up over time,” Hansson, also Estonia’s central bank governor, told reporters.

“Moving to a communication which draws attention to the multi-faceted elements of monetary policy including interest rates is probably something that we should consider over the coming months.”