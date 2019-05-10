Euro zone economy may be heading for 'something better': ECB's Hansson

FIL PHOTO: Estonian bank governor Ardo Hansson listens during a news conference following the Governing Council meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Some improvement in euro zone economic data suggests the bloc’s slowdown may be ending but it is still too early to tell, European Central Bank policymaker Ardo Hansson said in an interview published on Friday.

“I’d wait and see how these things transpire over the next few months,” Hansson, the outgoing head of Estonia’s central bank, told Bloomberg. “This could now be the beginning of something better.”