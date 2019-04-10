Draghi comments at ECB press conference

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept its policy unchanged as expected on Wednesday, maintaining interest rates at record lows and keeping its guidance for steady interest rates this year despite a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB) holds a news conference on the outcome of the Governing Council meeting at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Following are highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi’s comments at a press conference after the bank’s policy meeting.

ITALY

“The priority for Italy is to restore growth and employment, and Italy knows how to do it.”

NO POLITICS, PLEASE

“Central banks don’t usually intervene in the political debate. On occasion the ECB can defend the European framework and point out ways to complete it and remedy weaknesses.”

TOO EARLY TO DECIDE ABOUT TIERED DEPOSIT RATE

“We haven’t discussed the merits or cons of mitigating measures ... we need further information that will come to us between now and June.”

DATA STILL WEAK

“Incoming data continue to be weak, especially for the manufacturing sector ... The slower growth momentum is expected to extend into the current year.”

RECESSION RISK LOW

“The estimated probabilities of a recession remain low.”

RATE OUTLOOK

“We continue to expect the key interest rates to remain at their present levels at least through the end of 2019, and in any case for as long as necessary to ensure the continued sustained convergence of inflation to our objective.”

TLTRO-III PRICING

“The pricing of the new TLTRO-III operations will take into account a thorough assessment of the bank-based transmission channel of monetary policy, as well as further developments in the economic outlook.”

BANK LENDING CONDITIONS

“Our monetary policy measures, including the new series of TLTROs, will help to safeguard favorable bank lending conditions and will continue to support access to financing, in particular for small and medium-sized enterprises.”

FORWARD GUIDANCE IMPACT

“Significant monetary policy stimulus is being provided by our forward guidance on the key ECB interest rates, reinforced by the reinvestments of the sizeable stock of acquired assets and the new series of TLTROs.”