Highlights: Draghi comments at ECB press conference

FRANKFURT, (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept its ultra-easy policy stance unchanged on Thursday, promising to hold rates low for an extended period and even maintaining a pledge to provide more stimulus if needed.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi addresses a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Following are highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi’s comments at a post-policy meeting press conference.

DEFLATION RISKS DISAPPEAR

“We can safely say deflation risks have disappeared. We can also safely say that the likelihood of having lower inflation in the 0.5-0.6 percent we have seen until a bit year ago have certainly decreased. I don’t think we can go beyond that.”

STRUCTURAL REFORMS/FISCAL BUFFERS

”Do we have policy space in case something unforeseen or unlikely happens. It doesn’t only concern the monetary policy it concerns first and foremost the need to make our economies more resilient to unforeseen events which cannot be dealt with by anti-cyclical policies.

”So first and foremost we have said it so many times at the end of each introductory statement - this appeal for structural reforms. That is what we should aim at.

“The fiscal policy space is also very limited to cope with sudden downturns and that is why we are pleading for rebuilding fiscal buffers using the benefits of this economic expansion.”

MORE ON INFLATION

”Our objective is an inflation rate close but below 2 percent. It can go over 2 percent then come back, we’re talking about in the medium term.

“It has to be self-sustainable and self-sustained, it has to be there without our monetary policy support. So it’s quite early before we talk about change in our monetary policy support, though in the presence of an expansion which is gaining momentum, our confidence towards this objective is increasing and is certainly greater than it was at the last monetary policy meeting.”

DOES 1.7 PERCENT INFLATION MEET THE TARGET?

”1.7? It’s close to but below 2 pct but how close is it? The issue here is more how strong is the convergence path towards a self-sustained and sustainable inflation rate which is close but below 2 percent in the medium-term.

“The developments that we are witnessing in the real economy certainly increase our confidence ... that we will get close in the course of the next year. (There are) improving conditions in labor markets which in due time should increase pressure on nominal wages ... one of the variables we have been looking at as one of the drivers of underlying inflation, and therefore one of the drivers for sustained progress in headline inflation.”

LINK BETWEEN ASSET BUYING AND INFLATION

”We didn’t discuss cutting the link. That was not discussed. Here, you see right - it’s probably worthwhile spending a word on that. As the economic - as you noticed, we haven’t used the word recovery. We use the word expansion.

“As the economic expansion gains further strength and keeps on broadening, naturally, naturally, the stimulus will come, and we said that in the introductory statement, will come from all the elements of the package. And therefore as a consequence also the component of coming from the forward guidance of interest rates will gain further and further importance.”

IS GOVERNING COUNCIL CONCERNED ABOUT WIDENING GAP BETWEEN EUROZONE AND U.S. INTEREST RATES?

“The difference in the monetary policy decisions and therefore interest rate decisions (with the U.S.) reflects the different position in the economic recovery, which incidentally is stronger now in Europe. However, it is more advanced in the U.S. We haven’t seen (any negative effect on the euro zone economy from the divergence in policy).”

POSITIVE DIRECTION

“The overall discussion today reflected the increasing confidence that we have in ... the convergence of inflation towards a self-sustained inflation path in the medium term and towards our objectives. Generally speaking, the growth news are very positive.. So all in all, the revision in the macroeconomic projections goes in the right direction.”

MONETARY STIMULUS

“An ample degree of monetary stimulus remains necessary.”

ASSET PURCHASE VOLUME TO STAY STABLE

“Formal guidance on interest rates remains unchanged. We expect to continue making asset purchases at the same amount, of 30 (bln euros) a month.”

FISCAL POLICIES

“Regarding fiscal policies, the increasingly solid and broad-based expansion strengthens the case for rebuilding fiscal buffers. This is particularly important in countries where government debt remains high.”

HIGHER OIL, FOOD PRICES

“Compared with September 2017 ECB staff macroeconomic projections, the outlook for headline HICP inflation has been revised up, mainly reflecting higher oil prices and higher food prices.”

RISKS BALANCED

“Risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook remain broadly balanced. On the one hand, the strong cyclical momentum, underpinned by continued positive developments in sentiment indicators, could lead to further positive growth surprises in the near term. On the other hand, downside risks continue to relate primarily to global factors and developments in foreign exchange markets.”

INFLATION/MONETARY STIMULUS

”The strong cyclical momentum and the significant reduction of economic slack give grounds for greater confidence that inflation will converge towards our inflation aim.

”At the same time, domestic price pressures remain muted overall and have yet to show convincing signs of a sustained upward trend.

“An ample degree of monetary stimulus therefore remains necessary.”

IMPROVED GROWTH OUTLOOK

“The incoming information, including our staff projections - our new staff projections - indicates a strong pace of economic expansion and a significant improvement in the growth outlook.”

COULD INCREASE APP

“If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, we stand ready to increase the asset purchase program in terms of size and/or duration.”

RATES TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS

“We continue to expect (interest rates) to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time and well past the horizon of our net asset purchases.”