Highlights: Draghi comments at ECB press conference

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept policy unchanged on Thursday and ECB chief Mario Draghi was expected to play down worries over recent softness in the euro zone economy, leaving the door open to ending lavish bond purchases by the close of the year.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives for a news conference following the governing council's interest rate decision at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Following are highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi’s comments at a post-policy meeting news conference.

GROWTH OUTLOOK

“Incoming information since our meeting in early March points towards some (economic growth) moderation while remaining consistent with a solid and broad-based expansion of the euro area economy.”

UNDERLYING STRENGTH

“The underlying strength of the euro area economy continues to support our confidence that inflation will converge towards our inflation aim of below, but close to 2 percent over the medium-term.”

UNDERLYING INFLATION REMAIN SUBDUED

“Measures of underlying inflation remain subdued and have yet to show convincing signs of a sustained upward trend.”

MONITORING FX RATES

“The Governing Council will continue to monitor developments in the exchange rate and other financial conditions with regard to their possible implications for the inflation outlook.”