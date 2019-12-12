Highlights: Lagarde comments at ECB press conference

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged at Christine Lagarde’s first meeting in charge on Thursday, even keeping the door open to more stimulus while the bank gears up for a broad review of its operations.

Following are highlights of Lagarde’s comments at a press conference after the bank’s policy meeting.

DOWNSIDE RISKS LESS PRONOUNCED

“What gives us some hope is the fact that those downside risks that we had on the horizon are less pronounced.

“I’m not going to bet on how phase one of the trade discussions between the United States and China are heading and when they will be completed and what it will deliver, but it’s heading in a better direction. That’s one thing.

“We will know by the end of today what is the outcome of the UK election, which will have a bearing on what happens to Brexit and the transition period. So that is an element of uncertainty that is probably loosening and that will give us a bit more clarity.

“So that’s encouraging, let’s put it that way.”

LISTENING, NOT PREACHING

“It (the review) will be reaching out to not just the usual suspects, but it will also include consulting with members of the European Parliament. It will reach out to the academic community and to civil society representatives, and it will aim at not just preaching the gospel that we think we mastered but also listening to the views of those to whom we reach out.”

NEITHER DOVE NOR HAWK, BUT OWL

“Once and for all, I’m neither a dove nor a hawk, my ambition is to be this owl that is often associated with a little bit of wisdom.

“I’m not full of vanity, but I will certainly try to bring the best out of members of my governing council in order to arrive at monetary decisions and use of instruments that will be as consensual as possible.”

MANDATE

“Every strategic review by all central banks that are conducting this exercise to actually look at their objective, how they define their medium-term objective in particular, how they give content to the price stability that is in their mandate.

“And it is the only objective that we have in our mandate ourselves. So that topic indeed will be core and center to our strategic review. And there is no preconceived landing zone at this point in time. “

CLIMATE CHANGE

“(The review) will also address the major changes that have taken place over the course of the last 16 years. And by that, I include the massive technological change that our societies are facing.

“It will include the immense challenge that climate change is addressing to each and every one of us wherever located and whatever our mission and duties.”

ON WHETHER INFLATION FORECAST MEETS THE TARGET

“In our 2022 forecast for inflation, while the entire year is forecast at 1.6%, the fourth quarter is at 1.7%, so directionally it is slightly increasing across the course of 2022. Is it satisfactory? It is certainly directionally good. But is it the aim that we pursue? No.”

REVIEW DONE BY END 2020

“(The) strategic review needs to be comprehensive, needs to look at all and every issues, will turn each and every stone, and will take its time, but will not take too much time... and our goal is to complete it before the end of 2020.”

STRATEGIC REVIEW OVERDUE

“So first of all, there is nothing unusual or extraordinary about having a strategic review. I actually consider for myself that it is a little bit overdue.”

“(The review) will include aspects of inequality that are certainly rising in our economies.”

UNDERLYING INFLATION INCREASE

“Measures of underlying inflation have remained generally muted, although there are some indications of a mild increase in line with previous expectations.”

DELAYED PASS-THROUGH

“While labor cost pressures have strengthened amid tighter labor markets, the weaker growth momentum is delaying their pass-through to inflation.”

LOW INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

“Headline inflation is likely to rise somewhat in the coming months. Indicators of inflation expectations stand at low levels.”

GROWTH RISKS

“The risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook related to geopolitical factors, rising protectionism, and vulnerabilities in emerging markets remain tilted to the downside but have become somewhat less pronounced.”

GLOBAL UNCERTAINTIES

“The ongoing weakness of international trade in an environment of persistent global uncertainties continues to weigh on the euro area manufacturing sector and is dampening investment growth.”

READY TO ADJUST INSTRUMENTS

“The Governing Council continues to stand ready to adjust all of its instruments as appropriate to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner in line with its commitment to symmetry.”

CLOSELY MONITOR INFLATION

“We will therefore closely monitor inflation developments and the impact of the unfolding monetary policy measures on the economy.”

ACCOMMODATIVE MONETARY POLICY

“In the light of the subdued inflation outlook, the Governing Council reiterated the need for monetary policy to remain highly accommodative for a prolonged period of time.”

MUTED INFLATION

“The incoming data since the last Governing Council meeting in late October pointed to continued muted inflation pressures and weak euro area growth dynamics.”

SLOWDOWN STABILIZING

“There are some initial signs of stabilization in the growth slowdown and of a mild increase in underlying inflation, in line with our previous expectations.”