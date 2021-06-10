Lagarde comments at ECB press conference

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank maintained an elevated flow of stimulus as expected on Thursday, fearing that any retreat now would accelerate an already worrisome rise in borrowing costs and choke off the fledgling recovery.

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde addresses European lawmakers during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium February 8, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS

Following are highlights of ECB President Christine Lagarde’s comments at a news conference after the policy meeting.

FIRM REBOUND

The progress with vaccination campaigns, which should allow for a gradual relaxation of containment measures, should pave the way for a firm rebound in economic activity in the course of 2021.

OUTLOOK CLOUDED

The near-term economic outlook remains clouded by uncertainty about the resurgence of the pandemic and the rollout of vaccination campaigns.

PANDEMIC CONSTRAINTS

Persistently high rates of coronavirus infection and the associated extension and tightening of containment measures continue to constrain economic activity in the short term.

FIRM REBOUND

Progress with the vaccination campaigns and the envisaged gradual relaxation of containment measures underpin the expectation of a firm rebound in economic activity in the course of 2021.

TEMPORARY FACTORS

Inflation has picked up over recent months on account of some idiosyncratic and temporary factors and an increase in energy price inflation.

PRICE PRESSURES

Underlying price pressures remain subdued in the context of significant economic slack and still weak demand.

FINANCING CONDITIONS

Euro area financing conditions have remained broadly stable recently after the increase in market interest rates earlier in the year. But risks to wider financing conditions remain.

MONITOR FX

We will also continue to monitor developments in the exchange rate with regard to their possible implications for the medium-term inflation outlook.