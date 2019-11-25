All ECB targets up for discussion in coming months, Holzmann says

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters building is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

VIENNA (Reuters) - There will be a debate among European Central Bank policymakers in the coming months on the ECB’s monetary policy objectives, and all of them will be fair game, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said on Monday.

“The substance...is still open for discussion and this will happen over the next months..., including revising, reviewing the policy settings, so what kind of monetary policy objectives should we follow,” Holzmann, who heads the Austrian National Bank, told a news conference.

“This will be under revision as of the beginning of January and from there...everything is up for discussion,” he said, adding that it was not clear which of them might change.