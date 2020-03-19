ECB's emergency scheme comes at right time, key to use all tools: Holzmann

European Central Bank policymaker and Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Governor Robert Holzmann attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s 750 billion euro ($809.25 billion) emergency bond purchase scheme has come at the right time, policymaker Robert Holzmann said, adding that it was important to use all available policy instruments.

“The program will run until the coronavirus crisis is over but at least until the end of the year and so offers certainty at a very uncertain time,” Austrian central bank chief Holzmann said in a statement.

“It’s crucial to now use all tools that are available to us,” he added.