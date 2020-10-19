ECB's Holzmann sees no need for more stimulus now

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank policymaker and Austrian National Bank (OeNB) Governor Robert Holzmann attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Monday he saw no need for further monetary stimulus at present, while leaving the door open for more easing if the coronavirus pandemic got worse.

“If the crisis worsens significantly, the medical treatment option is further delayed and the economy continues to collapse, then one will certainly have to think about further monetary and, in particular, fiscal policy measures,” the Austrian central bank’s governor said.

“Only - based on the information available today - I do not see any need here to provide further monetary policy impetus now.”