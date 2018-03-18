FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2018 / 4:54 PM / a day ago

ECB's Knot highly confident euro zone inflation will hit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot has “a high degree of confidence” inflation in the euro zone will hit the ECB’s target of just under 2 percent “at some point” after several quarters of steady price forecasts, he said on Sunday.

President of Dutch central bank De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) Klaas Knot arrives for the Frankfurt Finance Summit in Frankfurt March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“Inflation has been fairly stable so that provides me with a high degree confidence that actually inflation will pick up and will at some point approach the definition of price stability,” Knot, a policy hawk, said before attending a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrea Ricci

