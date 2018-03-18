ECB's Knot highly confident euro zone inflation will hit target

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Klaas Knot has “a high degree of confidence” inflation in the euro zone will hit the ECB’s target of just under 2 percent “at some point” after several quarters of steady price forecasts, he said on Sunday.
“Inflation has been fairly stable so that provides me with a high degree confidence that actually inflation will pick up and will at some point approach the definition of price stability,” Knot, a policy hawk, said before attending a G20 meeting in Buenos Aires.
