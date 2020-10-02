Euro zone inflation will remain negative this year: ECB' de Guindos

FILE PHOTO: Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Luis de Guindos gives a statement during the second day of the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Economics and Financial Affairs in Berlin, Germany September 12, 2020. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation will remain negative for the rest of the year, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Friday, just after fresh data showed price growth hitting a more than four year low.

“Inflation will be negative for the rest of the year .. for the coming year, we hope that it will recover,” de Guindos said in a speech.

His comments could be seen as a nuanced change in his views as he earlier predicted that inflation would be negative or very close to zero for the rest of the year.