VILNIUS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will analyze “geopolitical factors” before deciding on its asset purchase program at the next governing council meeting in Riga on June 14, Lithuanian central bank governor Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Lithuania's central bank governor Vitas Vasiliauskas speaks during the Euro Conference in Vilnius September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

“We see that the markets have already reacted (to the Italian government changes), we have to take that into account,” Vasiliauskas, who is a member of the governing council, told reports in Vilnius on Thursday.