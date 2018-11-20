Business News
No immediate financing threat to Italy but could be longer term issue: ECB's Nowotny

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and OeNB governor Ewald Nowotny addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Italy does not pose an immediate economic risk within the euro area but it has significant financing needs this year and next that could become an issue over the longer term, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday.

“It is not the case that (there is) an immediate economic threat. Immediately it is rather a political problem,” Nowotny told a news conference when asked about Italy. “But in the longer term there is the question of whether I have enough trust on the capital markets.”

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Peter Graff

