September 13, 2018 / 7:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECB's Draghi should help Italy, 'not just criticize': Salvini

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi should look after Italy’s interests and not just criticize the country, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini, said in a statement on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi attends the news conference following the governing council's interest rate decision at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The ECB’s Draghi, who is an Italian, earlier told reporters in Frankfurt that suggestions by some policymakers in Italy that the country’s 2019 budget may fail to comply with EU norms had impinged on the economy and hit financial markets.

“I count on Italians in Europe to look after the interests of Italy as happens in all other countries, and that they help and advise and not just criticize,” Salvini said in a statement, adding that he was responding to the previous comments from Draghi.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew Heavens

