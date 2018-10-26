FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

ECB's Draghi defends his independence amid attacks from Italy

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Central banks must remain independent from governments if they are to control inflation, the head of the European Central Bank said on Friday, as he was being attacked by the Italian government over his remarks on the country’s situation.

“The central bank should not be subject to fiscal or political dominance and should be free to choose the instruments that are most appropriate to deliver its mandate,” Draghi, himself an Italian, told an audience in Brussels.

Reporting By Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Francesco Canepa

