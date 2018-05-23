FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 4:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan said on Wednesday it has pushed back rate hike expectations from March 2019 to June 2019 after a business survey showed that euro zone economic growth slowed much more sharply than expected this month.

FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, U.S., September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

IHS Markit’s Euro Zone Composite Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), considered a gauge of economic health, slowed in May to an 18-month low of 54.1 from 55.1, below all forecasts in a Reuters poll, which predicted a reading of 55.0.

JPMorgan said it has also cut its growth forecast for the second quarter of 2018 to 2.5 percent from 3 percent previously.

“The level is still consistent with growth a tick above a 2 percent pace, which is in line with the latest ECB staff forecast. But, the trajectory remains a concern,” analysts for the bank said in a note.

Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
