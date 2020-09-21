ECB attentive to euro's appreciation: Lagarde

FILE PHOTO: The German Central Bank (Bundesbank) presents the new 50 euro banknote at its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is attentive to the euro’s appreciation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

“The appreciation of the euro obviously plays a role in different areas and as far as monetary policy is concerned, it exerts downward pressure on the level of prices,” Lagarde said after taking questions during a Franco-German Parliamentary Assembly.

“We are very attentive to the appreciation of the euro and we take it into account in determining our monetary policy”.