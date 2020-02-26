Euro zone governments should use budget measures to support growth: Lagarde

FILE PHOTO: New European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a news conference on the outcome of the meeting of the Governing Council, in Frankfurt, Germany, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski//File Photo

WIESBADEN, Germany (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde repeated her call on Wednesday for euro zone governments to use their budgetary leeway to boost growth amid the bloc’s slowdown.

Weak foreign trade has dragged the euro zone’s vast manufacturing sector into recession in recent months, and the coronavirus outbreak is risking further disruption.

“Fiscal measures intended to support the economy are certainly very welcome, particularly under present circumstances,” Lagarde told reporters.