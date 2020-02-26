Euro zone governments should use budget measures to support growth: Lagarde

WIESBADEN, Germany (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde repeated her call on Wednesday for euro zone governments to use their budgetary leeway to boost growth amid the bloc’s slowdown.
Weak foreign trade has dragged the euro zone’s vast manufacturing sector into recession in recent months, and the coronavirus outbreak is risking further disruption.
“Fiscal measures intended to support the economy are certainly very welcome, particularly under present circumstances,” Lagarde told reporters.
