New pandemic wave could delay euro zone rebound, Lagarde says

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde testifies before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A second wave of the coronavirus pandemic risks delaying the euro zone’s economic recovery, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday.

“We now fear that the containment measures that have to be taken by authorities will have an impact on this recovery, so instead of that V shape that we all long for and hope for, we fear that it might have that second arm of the V a little bit more shaky,” she told the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in a pre-recorded conversation.