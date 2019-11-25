Nudge up in bond yields shows reduced pessimism on economy: ECB's Lane

FILE PHOTO: Executive Board member of the European Central Bank Philip Lane attends the Fortune Global Forum in Paris, France, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON (Reuters) - The recent rise in European and global bond yields is a sign that the pessimism that built up about the world economy earlier in the year has started to reverse, the European Central Bank’s chief economist, Philip Lane, said on Monday.

“It (rise in yields) shows that there is a little bit less pessimism,” Lane told Reuters after a lecture on the bond yield curve at University College London.

During a question and answer session he was also asked what the ECB would do if it looked like inflation was starting to backslide again.

“The best guide might be what we did in September, which was a little bit of everything,” Lane said, adding the caveat that “all market instruments could be adjusted”.