Business News
February 5, 2020 / 1:57 PM / a few seconds ago

ECB's Lane: typically see economic rebound after episodes like coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Executive Board member of the European Central Bank Philip Lane attends the Fortune Global Forum in Paris, France, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is looking carefully at the impact of the coronavirus but such episodes in the past have typically seen economies and markets rebound after a short-term hit, Philip Lane, the bank’s chief economist said on Wednesday.

“Let’s see - it depends on how quickly it is contained,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Berlin.

“The history is clear: typically these events don’t last forever. Once they are over there is a bounce back in the markets, in the real economy,” he added.

Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Thomas Seythal

